Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €260.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €260.00 ($305.88) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €258.63 ($304.26).

Shares of VOW3 traded up €5.80 ($6.82) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €218.15 ($256.65). 1,170,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €219.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.79.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

