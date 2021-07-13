Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 4,142 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,130 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Synovus Financial worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of SNV opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. Raymond James upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.