Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1,604.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,746 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,749,000 after acquiring an additional 420,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey stock opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.91.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.