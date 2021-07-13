Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.50 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.09% of Polaris worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Polaris by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $135.72 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

