Nordea Investment Management AB Has $9.39 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

