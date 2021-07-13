Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 4,177 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.36% of Herman Miller worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 738,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after buying an additional 155,052 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLHR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

