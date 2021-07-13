Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 287,972 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Credicorp worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAP opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.78.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BAP. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

