Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of ITT worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.32. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 113.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

