Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.12% of EMCOR Group worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $123.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.87 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.66.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

