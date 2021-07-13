Nordson Co. (NYSE:NDSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nordson Co. (NYSE:NDSN) will announce $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Nordson posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nordson.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $1,478,334.00. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total transaction of $265,668.00.

Shares of NDSN opened at $221.29 on Tuesday. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $224.88.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

