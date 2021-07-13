Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post sales of $3.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.57 billion and the lowest is $3.11 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $13.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.00 billion to $14.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of JWN opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.44.

In other Nordstrom news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

