North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Up 1,051.8% in June

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, an increase of 1,051.8% from the June 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,502,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NBRI stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 87,270,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,671,758. North Bay Resources has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About North Bay Resources

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, and wollastonite deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

