Northern Trust Corp Buys 11,058 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.40% of Central Garden & Pet worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.5% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,805.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,128. 10.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.01.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CENT shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.