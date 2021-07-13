Northern Trust Corp Has $12.86 Million Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.40% of Central Garden & Pet worth $12,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CENT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,805.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,128. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

CENT opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.01. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

