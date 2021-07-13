Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NYSE:NFBK) EVP Buys $16,540.00 in Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NYSE:NFBK) EVP David Fasanella bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $16,540.00.

NYSE:NFBK opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

