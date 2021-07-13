Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NRIX) is one of 862 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nurix Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nurix Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nurix Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Nurix Therapeutics Competitors 4669 17792 39180 769 2.58

Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 52.13%. Given Nurix Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nurix Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nurix Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nurix Therapeutics $17.82 million -$43.24 million -8.67 Nurix Therapeutics Competitors $1.69 billion $121.69 million -2.35

Nurix Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nurix Therapeutics. Nurix Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nurix Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nurix Therapeutics N/A -31.10% -17.69% Nurix Therapeutics Competitors -2,689.27% -115.29% -27.97%

Summary

Nurix Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications. It also develops NX-0255, a CBL-B inhibitor for ex vivo use to enhance adoptive T-cell therapy; DeTIL-0255 for tumor infiltrating lymphocytes therapy; KINASE-CTM3 to treat T cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and LIGASE-INH2 for immuno-oncology. In addition, the company develops programs, such as COVID-CTM1, COVID-CTM2, and COVID-CTM3 that are designed for protein degradation to SARs CoV2 targets. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for cancer and other challenging diseases patients; and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as Nurix Inc. and changed its name to Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

