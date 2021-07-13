NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,232 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 743.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $155,000.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.73.

