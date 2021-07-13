NuVasive, Inc. (NYSE:NUVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NYSE:NUVA) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.13. NuVasive reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 205%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuVasive.

NUVA traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,641. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

