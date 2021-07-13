Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 545,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.69% of Ciena worth $143,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena stock opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $448,125.00. Insiders sold a total of 51,474 shares of company stock worth $2,884,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.