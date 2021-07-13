Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 723,774 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,412,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723,774 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.05% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $124,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after buying an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.