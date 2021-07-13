Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,352 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Brunswick worth $139,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $69,648,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 114.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,130,000 after purchasing an additional 576,430 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 57.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,699,000 after acquiring an additional 239,542 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $16,315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,249,000 after purchasing an additional 185,830 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of BC stock opened at $99.69 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

