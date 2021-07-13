Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,487 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Eversource Energy worth $141,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

