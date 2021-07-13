Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $131.55 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,748 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 322,676 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Xilinx worth $131,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx stock opened at $135.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.