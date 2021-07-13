Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $135.39 Million Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Zendesk worth $135,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $140.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.89 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.10 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.28.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $6,574,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,631 shares in the company, valued at $125,519,005.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,052 shares of company stock valued at $26,858,927 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

