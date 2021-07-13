Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $143.96 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,151 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Dollar Tree worth $143,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

