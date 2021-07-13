Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 163,604 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,973,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163,604 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $141,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,150 shares of company stock worth $7,570,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

