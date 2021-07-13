Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.63

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $6.66. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 1,575,824 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter worth $115,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter worth $65,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter worth $9,562,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 21.3% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 107,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,783 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.