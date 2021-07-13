Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.63

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $6.66. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 1,575,824 shares.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JQC)
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
