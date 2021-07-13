NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) Short Interest Up 2,366.7% in June

NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 2,366.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,836,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVM remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 330,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,271. NuVim has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02.

NuVim, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products in the United States. It offers refrigerated dietary supplement beverages in various flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, orange tangerine, and fruit symphony; shelf stable beverages; powdered supplements in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors; and natural teas and lemonade, such as black tea with lemon, green tea with citrus, and lemonade.

