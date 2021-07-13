Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Stock Price Down 1%

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. 22,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 353,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuwellis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 213.34% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Nuwellis, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

