NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) Director William D. Pruitt Sells 2,000 Shares

NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $183,440.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVEE traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.70. 36,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,217. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

