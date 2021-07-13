NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,562 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.55% of NXP Semiconductors worth $306,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after buying an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $313,084,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.23. The stock had a trading volume of 35,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,428. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

