Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NYSE:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 281,287 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NYSE:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 281,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $1,895,874.38. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OCSL opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.