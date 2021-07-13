Observer Reaches Market Cap of $6.95 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and $257,245.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.43 or 0.00844951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

