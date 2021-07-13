Ocean Protocol Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 13th. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $260.16 million and approximately $10.87 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.10 or 0.00889305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

