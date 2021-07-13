Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.03. Ocean Thermal Energy shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,288,671 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03.

About Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR)

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities.

