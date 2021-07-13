Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.27. Oil States International shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 406,851 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $442.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 3.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Oil States International by 183.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the first quarter valued at $528,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 21.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

