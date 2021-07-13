OKB 1-Day Volume Tops $293.64 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, OKB has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One OKB coin can now be bought for approximately $10.90 or 0.00033473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $654.22 million and $293.64 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00051664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.91 or 0.00837797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005363 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

