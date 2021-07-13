Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ODFL has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.13.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $257.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $171.57 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

