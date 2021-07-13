Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:OLMA) Insider Kinney Horn Sells 57,763 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:OLMA) insider Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $1,394,976.45.

Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $156,059.72.

NYSE:OLMA opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

