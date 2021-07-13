Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 1,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 293,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OLMA shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $156,059.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,258.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,332,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,014 shares of company stock worth $1,848,636 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $160,929,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after acquiring an additional 768,311 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,646,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 656,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,829,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

