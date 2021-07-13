Olema Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:OLMA) Trading Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:OLMA)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 1,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 181,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Specifically, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $1,394,976.45. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,014 shares of company stock worth $1,848,636.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

