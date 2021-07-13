Oliver Schacht Sells 4,000 Shares of OpGen, Inc. (NYSE:OPGN) Stock

OpGen, Inc. (NYSE:OPGN) President Oliver Schacht sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00.

Shares of OPGN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,095. OpGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

