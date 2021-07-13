OMG Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $136.44 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $553.04 million and approximately $136.44 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $3.94 or 0.00012121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00199035 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.