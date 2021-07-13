OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $3.94 on Top Exchanges

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for $3.94 or 0.00012121 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $553.04 million and $136.44 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00197661 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

