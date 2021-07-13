Omni Partners LLP Buys Shares of 132,131 Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 132,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Omni Partners LLP owned about 0.70% of Dune Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,371,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,271,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,304,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,440,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dune Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,695. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77. Dune Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

