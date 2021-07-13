Omni Partners LLP Buys Shares of 153,912 CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 153,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,960,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,984,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,276,000.

Shares of CFFEU stock remained flat at $$10.07 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

