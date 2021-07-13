Omni Partners LLP Decreases Position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB)

Omni Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,728 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,998,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOKB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.