Omni Partners LLP Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAIRU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,448,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,980,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,080,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAIRU traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. 332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,710. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

