Omni Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Omni Partners LLP owned about 1.06% of Motion Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Motion Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,965,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,940,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,159,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,265,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,130,000. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 15,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,468. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

