Omni Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Omni Partners LLP owned 0.40% of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEKK. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEKK traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 49,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,501. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

